Carol J. Burbach, 80, Scottsbluff

Carol J. Burbach, 80, of Scottsbluff, died Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 1-4 PM on Sunday with a Rosary Service at 3:30 PM both held at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. At her request, cremation will follow the visitation and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 6, 2017 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Memorials may be given to Regional West Hospice or the Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Carol was born December, 15, 1936 in Pawtucket, RI to Francis and Beatrice (St. John) Burke. She attended St. Mary’s Academy of Bayview High School in Providence, RI and met her husband, Roger, at a USO Dance while he was stationed at Quanset Point Naval Air Station. They were married November 8th, 1958 and shortly after moved to Scottsbluff, NE. To this union four children were born: Larry, Diane, Doreen and Gail.

Carol was very active in her younger years volunteering at her church as well as programs serving children with disabilities. She was a fun loving person who never met a stranger and made friends easily. She was an avid New England Patriots fan in what would be considered Bronco country.

Survivors include her husband Roger Burbach: son Larry (Chris) Burbach: daughters Diane (Mike) Morrison, Doreen (Wendy) Piburn-Burbach, and Gail Burbach: grandchildren: Jennifer, Julie, Jon, Keith, Connor and Isaac: two great-grandchildren: seven step-grand-children: five step-great-grandchildren: two step-great-great-grandsons: brothers Francis Burke Jr from Rhode Island and Bertram Burke from South Carolina; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many good friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.