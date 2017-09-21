Carol Joan Moser, 78, Big Springs

Carol Joan Moser, 78, of Big Springs was called home on Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at Miller Memorial Care Nursing Home in Chappell.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Big Springs Assembley of God Church with Pastor Todd Lanman officiating. Private family burial will take place at a later date at the Lisco Memorial Cemetery.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Carol’s wishes were in lieu of flowers memorials may go to the Big Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service (100 E 3rd St, Big Springs, NE 69122)

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Moser family.

Carol was born on February 16, 1939 in Lewellen, Nebraska to Charles and Ruby (Naviaux) Pickard. She attended grade school in Lewellen and highschool in Curtis, Nebraska where she graduated in 1957.

Carol spent time as a restaurant manager and worked as a parts manager for a while in Denver. She later became a CAN which began her years as a caregiver. She worked at local nursing homes until she retired. Eventually she was a caregiver to her aunt, uncle, husband, mother, and stepdad.

On April 13, 1985 Carol was joined in marriage to Louis G. Moser. In June 1987, the couple moved to Big Springs where they later enjoyed retirement. Her hobbies included puzzles, gardening, painting ceramics, crocheting, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her brother, Jim and wife, Deane Pickard of Windsor, Colorado, and her 6 children, Teresa and husband, Randy Barnes of Big Springs, Mike and wife Martha Kozik of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Mickie Kerrigan of Northfield, Minnesota, Joyce and husband, Bob Forch of Stratton, Nebraska, Pat and wife, Peg Moser of Hemingford, Nebraska and Pam Moser of Arvada, Colorado.

Carol is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her dad (Charles Pickard), mom and stepdad (Ruby and Don Newland), her sister (Peggy Hood) and by her husband (Lou Moser).