Carole Kadie, 96, Sidney

Carole Kadie, 96 of Sidney, Nebraska died Sunday evening, November 12, 2017 at Sidney Care and Rehabilitation in Sidney.

At her request cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Her ashes will be scattered, with those of her husband, under the pine trees they grew and donated to Potomac Valley Country Club in Poolesville, Maryland.

Carole Kadie was born October 1, 1921 on her family’s dairy farm in rural Dunn County, Wisconsin, the only child of Edward Jacob and Myrtle (Flick) Hermann. She was the lone pupil in her class at the nearby Waubeek one room schoolhouse, which amounted to private tutoring for eight years. She graduated from Durand High and the Stout Institute of Menomonie, WI, now the University of Wisconsin Stout. She was active in student government, drama, publications, cheerleading and choir at both. Her degree was in Home Economics.

She was accepted as a pioneer stewardess with Chicago and Southern Air Lines (later bought by Delta), where she flew out of Houston, Detroit, New Orleans and Chicago; she worked the DC 3’s carrying 21 passengers. As she rose to Check Stewardess, Carole hired, trained and sometimes fired a bevy of lovely flight attendants before marrying Francis R. Kadie in 1947.

His career took them to North Carolina, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and Maryland where Mrs. Kadie became active in real estate as their children matured. Francis Kadie died suddenly in 1975 ending a 40 year career with Chrysler Corporation.

Carole had a love of old houses. She remodeled or restored and made a home in four of them: Random House-1864 and Coxen’s Road Cottage-pre Civil War, both in Poolesville, MD; Fruit Hill-1780 in Lexington, VA and Van Dyke Dwelling-1840 in Odessa, DE. She was a special guide and gift shop manager at Winterthur Museum’s Historic Houses of Odessa for 12 years before retiring to Nebraska’s panhandle with its endless blue skies and sunshine. Finding no old home in Sidney to restore, she had one built to her liking, and in the relative quiet of deafness during her last decades, she was happy and content there with gardening, stamp collecting, learning the area history and playing endless bridge, ever grateful for friends and neighbors who learned to speak distinctly and saw the humorous side of her aging with her companion cat, Burlington.

Survivors include her son Steffen Kadie of Sidney, NE; daughter Louise (Lisa) Kadie, DVM and RN of Gurley, NE; a free spirited granddaughter Jessica Lyn Kadie-Barclay and great-grandson Peter John Barclay. The four were most beloved and gave her great joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

