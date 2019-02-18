Caroline Bravo, 85, Scottsbluff

Caroline Bravo, 85, of Scottsbluff, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Jonathan Sorensen as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A Rosary will begin at 6 p.m. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Caroline was born November 4, 1933 in Lyman to Esteban and Rosanna (Martinez) Renteria.

She married Raymond Bravo in 1960 in Denver.

Caroline was a loving homemaker and lived in the valley all of her life. She enjoyed sewing and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Survivors include her sons, Ernie Estrada, Abraham Bravo and Steve Bravo; eleven grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sister, Carmen (Pete) Negrete; brother, Rudy Renteria; along with other extended family members and friends.

Caroline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; sons, James, Stevie and Mike; and brother, Jess Martinez.