Carolyn Jean (Ewing) Closson, 75, Mitchell

Carolyn Jean (Ewing) Closson, 75, of Mitchell, passed away Sunday, December 3, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch and Pastor Herb Rainey officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Carolyn was born May 25, 1942 to Myron George and Fern Iola (Smith) Ewing on the family farm in Carter Canyon near Gering. She attended Carter Canyon School and graduated from Gering High School with the class of 1960. She went to beauty college following high school and owned and operated her own beauty shop until her marriage.

Carolyn was united in marriage to Robert D. “Bob” Closson on May 18, 1964. Together they moved to several naval bases in California and Tennessee. After Bob’s discharge from the Navy, they lived in the Mitchell Valley until purchasing the family home in Haig. Carolyn and Bob were blessed with three children: Wendy Lynn, Veronica Jill and Vernon Scott.

Carolyn was always friendly, meeting people with a smile and laughing with family and friends. Her family meant everything to her and she loved attending all of her children and grandchildren’s events.

Survivors include her husband, Bob of Mitchell; children, Wendy Closson of Mitchell, Veronica Von Lintel and husband, Dale of Scottsbluff and Scott Closson of Gering; grandchildren, Jacob Wayne Von Lintel, Adam Wade Von Lintel, Brittney Lynn Johnson and significant other, Tanner Shaw, Breana Kaye Johnson and Brooke Alexis Johnson; one great granddaughter, Khloe Madilyn Shaw; nephew, Rodney Steinmark and wife, Elizabeth of Deer Park, WA; brothers-in-law, Roger Closson and wife, Anita of Gering, Chet Closson and wife, Sue of Marinette, WI and Allen Closson and wife, Sally of Ontario, OR; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her parents, Myron and Fern Ewing; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Harold and Mildred Closson; sister, Marilyn Beth Steinmark; infant brother, Wayne Ordell Ewing; brother-in-law, Melvin Steinmark; and niece, Melanie Ann Steinmark.