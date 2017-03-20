Carolyn Marie Peterson Niekum, 79, Sidney

Carolyn Marie Peterson Niekum, 79 of Sidney, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at the Sidney Regional Medical Center, Extended Care on Thursday afternoon March 16, 2017.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 A.M., Saturday, March 25, 2017 in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Rev. Cory Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorials have been established to the First United Methodist Church.

Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation at the funeral Home.

Carolyn Niekum was born in Kearney, Neb., on May 11, 1937.

Carolyn wed the love of her life George Niekum on May 9, 1959, and they were married for 50 years. She was a dedicated wife and wonderful mother.

After receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree from Kearney State College, Carolyn worked as a teacher and substitute teacher in Sidney and the surrounding area, and served on the Sidney Public School Board as President for eight years. Following her career in education, Carolyn went to work in the Finance Office at Sidney Memorial Hospital, serving there for 17 years before retiring.

Throughout her life, Carolyn was a dedicated volunteer at the United Methodist Church, Sister of Beta Sigma Phi and an active member of many other civic and community organizations. She loved to bake, play bridge, watch sports, travel and had a special lifelong relationship with her friends from college.

Carolyn is survived by her children: Stephanie Most (Gregg), George P. Niekum (Leigh Beth) and Elaine Egging (Vince); grandchildren: Trapper Most (Katrina), Tyler Most (Sarah), Elizabeth Kaiser (Craig), Trista Coble (Blake), Sean Niekum (Jessie), Joshua Egging and Kaila Egging and great- grandchildren: Evangeline and Anika Kaiser, Marvel Most, David Most, Jackson and Kennedy Niekum and Addison Coble.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband George Niekum; son Thomas Andrew Niekum; granddaughters Tabitha and Katie Caroline Most, sister Sharon Knapp and her mother Grace Peterson.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is serving the Niekum family.