Carolyn O’Neal, 88, Scottsbluff

Carolyn O’Neal, 88 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at The Residency Care Center. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-7 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. A memorial has been established to First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

She was born on March 14, 1931 at Sidney, Nebraska to James M and Lois (Hyatt) Hazelwood and received her early education in the Sidney schools, graduating High School. Carolyn married Robert O’Neal on March 18, 1951 in Sidney, Nebraska and made their home in Scottsbluff. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

Carolyn was a homemaker, a volunteer at the Church and at the Hospital. She loved children, she took care of her grandchildren when they were small and also provided day care services for other people’s children. Gardening and decorating her house to make it a home was very important to her and she loved to cook and bake, especially pies. She also loved to quilt.

Survivors include her children: Jane (Marvin) Schaneman, Rod (Robert) O’Neal, Kathleen O’Neal, Jenifer Smith and Timothy (Milagros) O’Neal; sister Claudia Garber; brothers Tom Hazelwood and Steve Hazelwood; grandchildren: Jaci Tessendorf, Grant Schaneman, Bart Schaneman, Nathan Robertson, Jacob Robertson, Chris Smith, Sara Zalaznik and Jessika O’Neal and eight great grandchildren.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Robert and grandchildren Abigail Robertson and Robbie O’Neal.