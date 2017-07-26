Cassondra Lynn Rotherham, 27, Mitchell

Cassondra Lynn Rotherham, 27, of Mitchell, died Monday, July 10, 2017 in Mitchell. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com

Cassondra was born May 7, 1990 to Galen Olson and Shannon Kephart.

She married Jeremy Rotherham on August 6, 2011.

Survivors include her husband, Jeremy; children, Blake, Breyden and Zoey; father, Galen Olson; mother, Shannon Kephart; siblings, Gary, Sean and Latoya; and grandmothers, Anita De Gunia and Ruth Kephart.