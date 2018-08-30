Catarina M. Hernandez, 89, Gering

Catarina M. Hernandez, 89, of Gering, passed away on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Her funeral service will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, Sept 1, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Catarina was born April 1, 1929 in Mexico to Francisco and Zeferina (Gonzalez) Medrano. She received her education in Mexico. Catarina was united in marriage to Simon Hernandez in Mexico. The couple later moved to Texas and were migrant workers traveling throughout the United States. They eventually settled in Western Nebraska where they worked for Hutchinson Farms. Catarina also worked as a housekeeper in various motels in the area. She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Catarina is survived by her children: Aurelia Lopez of Florida, Hilaria (Ricardo) Noriega of Scottsbluff, Maria E. (Tomas) Espinoza of Texas, Maria (Miguel) Moralez of Iowa, AJ Hernandez of Iowa, Frank (Tira) Hernandez of Scottsbluff, Simon (Kay) Hernandez of Iowa, and John (Tina) Hernandez of Florida; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and family in Mexico.

Catarina was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter, daughter Bruna Rodriguez, son Lupe Hernandez, three grandchildren: Jeronimo Rodriguez, Jr, Thomas Hernandez, and Frank Hernandez, Jr, and family in Mexico.