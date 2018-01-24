Catherine M. Dalton, Scottsbluff

Catherine M. Dalton of Scottsbluff, Ne died at Tarzana Providence Hospital in California surrounded by family on January 19, 2018.

Catherine is survived by her three children Barbara Dalton Taylor of Woodland Hills, CA; Bruce Dalton of Fort Collins, CO; and Beverly Fanganello of Littleton, CO; and six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband James Dalton and her five siblings.

Catherine was born on May 29, 1928 along with her twin brother John Kosch. She spent her childhood on a farm near David City in Eastern NE and developed a deep love for the outdoors and a strong work ethic. She grew up sharing everything with her twin brother during the lean years of the depression and spent the rest of her life sharing with others.

Catherine loved to serve others and help those in need including friends, family members, and total strangers. She was always the first one at front door of those in time of hardship delivering food or a warm embrace. She did not say no to someone in need. She volunteered at St. Agnes Catholic Church and school and was a devout parish member. She was honored for her volunteer service for Meals on Wheels and poured hundreds of hours into establishing the Bargain Bin; a nonprofit store which greatly serves the needs of many in the community. She read with a passion and greatly enjoyed being a member of the Scottsbluff Public Library book club. She enjoyed yard work, knitting, sewing, traveling, and watching sports. She often traveled many miles to attend significant events of family members especially events of her grandchildren.

Her surviving family members will remember her as a selfless, brave, and kind woman. We will all miss her frequent phone calls and invitations out to lunch. She made it her life’s work to brighten the lives of those around her and for this we will all miss her terribly.

A visitation will be held Friday, January 26, 2018 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home from 1pm – 7pm with Rosary beginning at 7pm. The family invites the community to stay after the rosary for fellowship and storytelling. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 10:00AM at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Father Vince Parsons officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be left at www.dugankramer.com. Donations are suggested to St. Agnes Catholic Church and Meals on Wheels, 115 W Railway St, Scottsbluff NE 69361.