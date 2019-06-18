Cecilia Olivarez Huerta, 74, Lincoln

Cecilia Olivarez Huerta, 74, of Lincoln, died May 2, 2019 in her home. She was surrounded by family and love. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 7:30 PM and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, June 29, 2019 both at Sacred Heart Church in Bayard. Father CP Varghese will officiate both services. Inurnment will follow the Mass on Saturday at the Bayard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a scholarship they are establishing in her name and to a Western Nebraska Vets Memorial. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Cecilia was born May 6, 1944 in Bridgeport, Nebraska to John and Mary (Valdez) Olivarez. She attended Bayard Schools, graduating with the Class of 1962. She was the first Latina from western Nebraska to attend the Lincoln School of Commerce.

Cecilia spent her life in service to people and to her community. She was an advocate for the Mexican-American people. She served as executive director for the Mexican-American Commission for 14 years until she retired in 2010. In her words, she was a high-energy gregarious ear-bender and the job fit her personality. As executive director, Cecilia proposed legislation, conducted hearings, conferences, and special studies on problems and programs concerning Latinos.

She earned many awards during her service including Woman of Color Award (1994), Presidential Diversity Advisory Committee (where she met with President Bill Clinton in 1997), Nebraska Network 21 Leadership and Vision Award (2001), Human Rights Award by Lincoln Commission (2001), SHEsteem Award (2002), Nebraska Military Department Certificate of Appreciation, Admiral of the Navy of the State of Nebraska (2006), Humanitarian Award – Nebraska Commemoration (2009), Lifetime Achievement Award – Latino Heritage Awards, Barrientos Scholarship Foundation (2009), YWCA Tribute to Women Award (2009), and the award for caring for others and promoting the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (2010).

Cecilia is survived by four children, Janet Fiala of Lincoln, Anita Olivarez Eisenhauer (Mary Ellen Moynahan) of West Hurley, NY, Michael Eisenhauer of Lincoln, and Monica Olivarez Eisenhauer of Sioux City, Iowa; seven grandchildren: John, Chris, Elisabeth, Anthony, Alicia, Meagan, and Lucas; three great-grandchildren Connor, Payton, and Lucian; siblings: Sally Dion of Omaha, NE, Leno Olivarez (Debbie) of Columbus, GA, Anthony Olivarez of Kearney, NE, and Genevieve Olivarez-Conklin (Scott) of Port Kent, NY; uncle Robin Olivarez of Texarkana, TX; aunts Jane Hernandez of Bayard, Ruby Marquez of Gering, and Irene Brabo of El Paso, TX; uncle Bernard Rodriguez of Gering; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the family.

Cecilia was an excellent cook and held many family gatherings at her home. She loved her family and people and she lived a good life. We love and will miss her. May the perpetual light shine upon you, Cecilia.