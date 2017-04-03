Cedric Allen Peterson, 86, Gering

Cedric Allen Peterson, 86, of Gering, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at home with his family by his side. His family is honoring Cedric’s wishes to have cremation and no funeral services. The family will have a celebration of life at a later time. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cancer Society.

Cedric was born on September 8, 1930 in Grand Island to Chris and Zelma (Nelson) Peterson. He attended Grand Island Public Schools and enlisted in the Army in August 1949. He served in the Korean War with the MPs that escorted General McArthur to the front lines. He was discharged in June 1952. He married Rachel Ragland in 1953 and 5 children were born to the marriage. He worked for B & C Steel in an excess of 40 years. He lived and worked in Grand Island, Lincoln, and then transferred to Gering in 1965. He retired in September of 2001 from B & C Steel.

Cedric enjoyed numerous hours of camping and fishing trips with his family.

Cedric is survived by: wife, Rachel; children, Ellen (Steve) Schnell of Newman Grove, Elaine (Bob) Flood of Keystone, Gary (Peggy) Peterson of Gering, Christine (Henry) Buhr of Gering, Martin (Wendy) Peterson of Wrentham, MA; sister Irene Avery of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 8 brothers and 1 sister.