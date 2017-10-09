Charles “Bryan” Winter, 57, Dix

Charles”Bryan” Winter, 57, of Dix, died at his home on Thursday, October 5, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Dan DeBruyn officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Bluffs Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family. Friends can visit www.cantrellfh.com to view the online obituary and leave condolences for the family. The services for Bryan have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Charles “Bryan” Winter was born Greeley, Colorado on June 8, 1961, the son of Charles and Diane Winter. He was raised and received his early education in Greeley. He moved with his family to Pine Bluffs, Wyoming and graduated from the Pine Bluffs High School in 1979, Bryan worked for the UP Railroad for a short time before going to work for Lodgepole Valley Potato in Pine Bluffs, working there until 1987, He was married to Tina Owen on October 16, 1987 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bryan then went to work for Brown Enterprises and worked there until 2007 when he went to work for Fornstrom Farms. In 2012 he moved to Dix and worked for C & B Farms until becoming disabled due to a back injury. He enjoyed fishing, nascar, watching the Denver Broncos, riding motorcycles and searching for great deals on line. He was active in supporting his children in their events. Farming was his passion and he enjoyed farming with his son Brandon.

Survivors include his wife Tina Winter of Dix, NE; father Charles (Carol) Winter of Ft. Collins, CO; mother Diane Winter of Cheyenne, WY; stepmother Carolyn Winter-Skipper of Cheyenne, WY; grandmother Peggy Winter of Windsor, CO; sons Logan Winter of Ft. Morgan, CO., Brandon Winter and friend Sarah Allenby of Pine Bluffs, WY., and Bryce Winter of Dix, NE; daughters Shannon Winter of Ft. Morgan, CO and Tia Winter and friend Dalton Clark of Pine Bluffs, WY; sisters Nona Schroder of Pine Bluffs, WY and Lindsey Winter of Cheyenne, WY; grandchildren Anthony and Jaden Henry.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harry and Esther Winter and Walter Winter; uncles Walter Winter, JR., Larry Winter and Dick Winter; sister Amy Winter.