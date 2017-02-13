Charles “Charlie” M. Brown, 81, Scottsbluff

Charles “Charlie” M. Brown, 81, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A memorial service is pending and is tentatively scheduled for May. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Charlie’s family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie’s name be made to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org/donate. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Charlie was born May 29th, 1935 in Superior, Wisconsin to Jesse M. Brown and Irene (Williams) Brown. He spent his young years in Wisconsin, Colorado and in Scottsbluff where he graduated from high school in 1953.

He married the love of his life, Janice L. Hollinger, in February 1954. The couple was blessed with three children: Kimber Lee, Shannon K. and Robert M.

Charlie was employed at Swift and Company following high school and in 1964 moved to San Antonio, TX. He and his family again moved in 1965 to Omaha where he was Vice President of purchasing for Cudahy Meats and in 1974 they moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he was sales manager for Gaylord Container Co. After his retirement, he and his wife moved to Prescott, Arizona. Charlie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2009 and in 2012 he moved back to Scottsbluff.

Charlie loved reading, competing in racquetball, golf and running. He won many 5 and 10k’s, almost always coming in 1st in his age bracket. He was a successful business man and had a deep interest in the stock market.

Survivors include his daughters, Kimber Lee (Robert) Van Cura of Scottsdale, AZ and Shannon K. Brown of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Scott (Rebecca) Christensen, Carrie (Neil) Rosales, Patrick John “PJ” Brown, Daniel Van Cura, Ashlee (Eric) Ybarra and Allison Harder; twelve great grandchildren; sister, Janet Heitz of Longview, WA; brother in law and sister in law, Ann (Putman) and Ted Hollinger of Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janice; and son, Robbie.

It’s been a long time since we first felt the beginning to this end.

And today we pray before you; your family and your friends.

We’ve watched your thoughts get more obscure with every passing day;

As this heartless thing called Alzheimer’s made them fade away.

Gradually it took the gleam from those once so happy eyes.

To befall on such a strong man… it seemed so unjustified.

Stripping you of everything, leaving nothing in its place…

Except a look of sadness left upon your face.

As long as we have searched, through all the tears we’ve cried…

We’ve tried to find the reason for this long good-bye.