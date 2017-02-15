Charles “Chuck” Krantz, 71, Alliance

Charles “Chuck” Krantz 71 of Alliance passed away February 11, 2017 surrounded by loved ones.

Chuck was born on December 26th, 1945 to Jim and Edie Krantz also of Alliance.

He graduated from Saint Agnes Academy in 1964, and went on to attend Chadron State College before enlisting in the Army. Chuck attended and graduated from OCS and was later promoted to Captain. He attended helicopter training school in Texas and was soon deployed to Vietnam. While stationed there, he was highly decorated with many medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Army Commendation Medal.

Chuck was always dedicated to the sport he loved. He not only coached wrestling he was also instrumental in starting the first US Wresting club in Alliance. He also helped promote and organize wrestling clubs throughout western Nebraska.

He served wrestling on the local, district, state and national levels. He traveled many miles to make sure Nebraska was represented at National meetings and any kid that needed a ride could go and participate in tournaments. In 1986 Chuck took a team of wrestlers to China to wrestle. In addition to the China trip, he was the organizer for two separate exchange trips with Germany.

He has been recognized for the many hours he dedicated to promoting and training the largest number of US Wrestling mat officials across the state. He was a Category M1 mat official for the national organization, USA Wrestling.

Awards Chuck has received include Official of the Year, District 7 Director of the Year, State Director of the Year, and Kids Director of the Year. Chuck was named the Northern Plains Regional State Chairperson of the Year in 1994. He will be inducted into the Nebraska State Wrestling Hall of Fame on June 2, 2017.

Chuck is survived by his sister Teri (Tim) O’Hearn of Tacoma, WA, Bobbi (Cliff) Robinson of Torrington, WY, Jan (Ernie) Carlson of Alliance, his sons, Wil and Charlie Krantz of Alliance, his six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Edie Krantz, and his sons Jim and Ricky Krantz.

Per his request, there will be no services. Please send memorials to PAWS, P.O. Box 117, Alliance, NE 69301. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.