Charles Clarke Beede, 65, Mitchell

Charles Clarke Beede, 65, of Mitchell, went to be with our Lord on August 13th, 2017 surrounded by his dearest friends and family. A funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 17th, at Morrill United Methodist Church with Pastor Joseph Schumacher officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery near Morrill. Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 16th, at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. The casket will be closed in accordance with his wishes. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Special Touch Program at Banner Health Community Hospital, 2000 Campbell Dr., Torrington, WY 82240. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.

Clarke, as he was known by his friends, was born December 29th, 1951 to Charles Granville Beede and Joyce (Jirdon) Beede at St. Mary’s Hospital in Scottsbluff. Clarke’s youth was spent growing up in Merced, California where he attended Merced High School and was an active member of many activities including the varsity swim team, DeMolay, co-writer of several class plays, and served as the Editor of the school newspaper. Following his graduation in 1970, he pursued various courses of study at San Francisco State, Merced Junior College, and the University of Montana before graduating from Montana State University, Bozeman with a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Husbandry.

Hoping to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, John R. Jirdon, Clarke returned to Morrill to help manage the Jirdon Feedlot, during which time he met his future wife, Debbie Brown, while dining at the Stockfeeder’s Restaurant. After a short courtship in the fall of 1981, they were wed on May 30th, 1982 at Morrill United Methodist Church. They began their new life together on their homestead north of Mitchell, farming and training horses. Clarke’s family would come to completion in January of 1989 with the birth of his son, Dillon.

His adult life was filled with many passions including many hours spent working with his wife, his Masonic brethren, his church, as well as being a passionate supporter of his son’s numerous activities. A true factotum, Clarke worked as a feed-yard manager, farrier, horse trainer, farmer, and realtor in addition to being a consummate writer and orator. Clarke was a man of quick-wit and dry humor and was beloved by anyone whom he met. Above all else, he was the quintessential husband and father, not only for his son, but also for his niece, Kate.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie of Mitchell; his son, Dillon of Hastings; niece, Kate of Aurora, CO; and best friend, Jack Kenealy of Sacramento, CA.

Clarke was preceded in death by his parents; and sister.