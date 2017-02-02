Charles K. Clem, 91, Scottsbluff/Gering

Charles K. Clem, 91, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. His Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 2, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeff Fiet officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Memorials in his name may be made to the Scottsbluff-Gering YMCA. Jolliffe Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Charles K. Clem was born December 26, 1925 at Kearney, Nebraska to Raymond R. and Faye (Petersen) Clem. He spent his early years in Kearney, and later moved to Scottsbluff, where he finished his education, graduating from Scottsbluff High School. He attended Doane College in Crete, Nebraska before entering the United States Navy in 1943. He served as an ensign in the Navy until his discharge in 1946. Following his discharge he attended and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. On December 27, 1949 he married Kathryn I. Rapp in Waterloo, Nebraska. He worked in a brokerage firm in Lincoln for a time before moving to Scottsbluff in 1951 to join the family business, Clem’s Shoe Store. He sold the business and retired in 1987.

He was a member of The First Presbyterian Church, the Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club, the Scotts Bluff Country Club, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge #1367, the UNL Alumni Association and the Downtown Business Association. He was also an avid Husker fan and had held season tickets since 1968.

He is survived by his three children, Ray (Teresa) Clem of Latrobe, PA, Ginny Barr of Irmo, SC and Sam (Anna) Clem of Rapid City, SD. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

His parents, his wife Kathryn and a brother Alan preceded him in death.