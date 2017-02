Charles Robert Williams, 88 of Chappell, Nebraska died Tuesday, February 22, 2017 at Sidney Regional Medical Center in Sidney, Nebraska.

Cremation has taken place and there is no visitation.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday in the Chappell Assembly of God Church. Inurnment with military honors will be held at 2:30 P.M., Monday afternoon in the Chappell Cemetery.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell assisted the family with arrangements.