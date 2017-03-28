Charles William “Chuck” Woods, 65, Alliance

Charles William “Chuck” Woods, 65, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.

He was born January 20, 1952 in Alliance to Charles A. and Mona L. (Smith) Woods.

Chuck married Kathy Lawson on May 21st 1976 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance.

He began working for the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1970 and retired as an engineer after 42 years of service in 2012. Chuck was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and the Eagles Club. Chuck was known as a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, & brother and was especially proud of his children & 6 grandchildren. He was happiest when he was outside in his yard or at the lake fishing with his family, and enjoyed watching Husker football.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Kathy, his children, Becky (Morgan) Standage of Alliance, Tony (Katy) Woods and Ben Woods of Lincoln, his grandchildren, David Standage, Sophie Standage, Addy Woods, Cooper Woods, Lindsey Woods and Korey Woods. He is also survived by his mother, Mona Woods and his brothers, Craig (Joni) Woods and John (Tina) Woods all of Alliance as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, his brother, Brad and his niece, Brittany Collins.

For the service, please feel free to wear casual clothing or Husker attire.