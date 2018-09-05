Charlotte Herrell, 75, Mitchell

Charlotte Herrell, 75, of Mitchell, died September 4, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer. At her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Inurnment will be held at Mitchell Cemetery on Friday, September 7 at 2pm with memorial services following at 3pm at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morrill with Reverend Kenneth Humphrey officiating. The family respectfully requests that any memorials in Charlotte’s honor are to be made in care of Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Charlotte’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.

Charlotte Kay (Sohl) Herrell was born on February 17, 1943 to Frederick and Alma (Drittler) Sohl in the hospital at Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Charlotte and her sisters enjoyed their childhood growing up on a chicken farm in Johnson, Arkansas. She was baptized and confirmed in Salem Lutheran Church in Springdale. In the summer of 1956 after her confirmation, the Salem congregation offered to pay $1.00 per week for Charlotte’s organ lessons if she would play for the church. This began her 62-year career as a church organist.

During high school, Charlotte worked as a waitress in a café, where she met her future husband, Don Herrell. Don and Charlotte eloped to Stillwell, Oklahoma, on April 7, 1961. She graduated from Springdale High School the following May. The couple made their home in Springdale, where Charlotte worked as a secretary. They were blessed with their daughter, Denise.

In November 1972, Don, Charlotte, and Denise moved to Mitchell, Nebraska. Charlotte went to work for Hergert Milling and was the office manager there for 37 years, until her retirement in 2010. In 1991, Charlotte graduated from Western Nebraska Community College with an Associate of Applied Science in business. She was in the top ten percent of her class, completing her program entirely through night classes and independent study.

Charlotte was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Morrill. She played the organ from the first service she attended there. She was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) for many years, and at various times held local, zone, and district leadership positions. She especially enjoyed attending the national LWML conferences with her sisters, friends, and granddaughter. Charlotte was secretary of Trinity’s building committee, which completed the new church in 2000. She retired as church organist in 2018.

Active in her community, Charlotte was secretary of the Mitchell Bicentennial Committee in 1976. The Committee was responsible for placing the Fort Mitchell Historical Marker currently located on Highway 92. Her hobbies were birding and reading, and she especially enjoyed the Wildcat Audubon Society field trips. Charlotte was also interested in genealogy and kept family records for the Sohl and Herrell families. She shared her love of reading with her daughter and grandchildren, and was an active member of the Lied Scottsbluff and Mitchell Public Libraries’ Book Clubs.

Charlotte’s survivors include her daughter Denise and son-in-law Jeff Koster, and beloved grandchildren Jason, Jacob, and Janet, of Rochester, Minnesota; her sisters, Irene (Eric) Rapp of Avoca, Wisconsin, Freda (Charles) Piazza of Tonitown, Arkansas, and Sharon Sampson of Kilgore, Texas; her sister-in-law Carol Close of Wildomar, California, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, brother-in-law Danny Sampson, and brothers and sister-in-law Melvin and Joyce Herrell and Paul Close.