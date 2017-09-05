Charlotte Saucedo, 95, Scottsbluff

Charlotte Saucedo, age 95, of Scottsbluff, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 in her home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 4 to 7 pm at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 at 10:30 am at Christ the King Church in Gering, with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

From her birth in Dallas, Texas on Sept. 19, 1921 to her death, she nourished her family and people around her with love, faith, and food. She was the oldest of the six children of Jose Isidro Medina and Felipa Espinoza. Charlotte’s family moved to Scottsbluff in 1928 and she attended school in Scottsbluff, Morrill, and Scottsbluff College. Her strong work ethic and bilingual skills were exemplified in her working career. She worked in Laredo at a cleaners, S.H. Crest and as domestic help. She worked at the Shirley Savoy Hotel in Denver. She was one of the first Latinas to work in downtown Scottsbluff at Woolworth’s, L.B. Murphy’s and other stores. Charlotte also volunteered in the community as a secretary for the Baptist church, a Scottsbluff County Election Clerk from 1966 to 1976, a Cub Scout Den Mother, Roosevelt Elementary room mother and collected for charities like the Red Cross in the neighborhood. Most recently, she worked as a cashier at Walmart for 30 years before retiring in April 2016 at the age of 94.

She met and married Andres Saucedo, raising a family of four children (Dolores, Anita, Andrew, and Elizabeth). Charlotte was a loving mother and outstanding cook. Charlotte promoted education and was proud of all her children who graduated from college. Her family grew to include thirteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren who knew her home as the family base. Charlotte was a strong pillar of support for her children and their families. Her faith in God sustained her. She was a regal lady with a wonderful smile who enjoyed life and family. She will be missed by many.

Left to honor Charlotte and remember her love are her children Dolores (Eli) Saucedo Cardona, Anita (Pete) Saucedo Urdiales, Andrew Lawrence Saucedo, and Elizabeth Saucedo Rodriguez; 13 grandchildren (Andrea, Maria, Marisela, Andres, Aviana, Miguel, Mareva, Zaide, Liane, Andrew, Artemio “AJ”, Alexander, and Marisa) and 10 great grandchildren (Aidan, Isabella, Michael, Devin, Donoven, Angelo, Jordan, Calixto Olin, Jahlil Amparo, and Juan Carlos); her brother and sister Pete Medina and Martha Perales; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joe and Jesus Medina, sisters Trina Medina and Isabel Abrego, and half-sisters Lucy Garcia and Nellie Archuleta.