Cheryl Ann Rupp, 71, Gering

Cheryl Ann Rupp, 71 of Gering, Nebraska passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 5, 2018 after a lengthy battle with diabetes.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society or Skippers Cupboard. Friends may visit www.dugankramer.com to view Cheryl’s tribute wall and leave condolences and stories for the family.

Cheryl was the daughter of Henry and Gladys (Foster) Yeager, and was born on December 25, 1946 at the Saint Mary’s Hospital in Scottsbluff. She was raised on a farm outside of Gering, Neb where she was a tomboy that loved to help her dad with chores around the farm. Cheryl quickly developed a deep love for all of God’s creatures, and could always be found caring for and playing with the animals if she wasn’t helping her dad. As she got older, Cheryl also spent time with her mom learning to care for the home, cook and bake.

She attended Haig country school until 8th grade. While there, she participated in basketball, baseball and was captain of the volleyball team. She spent the next four years at Scottsbluff High School where she met David Rupp her junior year. Cheryl graduated from high school in 1965, and was married shortly thereafter to David Rupp on September 5, 1965.

Cheryl dreamed of a home with children, and in 1974 Cheryl and David adopted Jason from the Child Savings Institute in Omaha, NE. In 1976, Cheryl and David adopted again, and were blessed with a baby girl Amelia (Amy). Cheryl loved her family unconditionally, and taught all of them how to live a life walking with Jesus.

Cheryl worked at the Kansas Nebraska Gas Company, Saint Mary’s Hospital, farmed, was a homemaker, and retired from the Office of Human Development after working as a Social Service Workers Assistant for 35 years. Cheryl loved to care for other and found her true calling with the Office of Human Development where she also drove van and assisted with the People’s First group.

Cheryl was a devoted sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Rupp on August 22, 2000, and her beloved sister, Janice Fehringer on August 9, 2015.

Cheryl is survived by her son Jason Rupp of Gering and his children Mya, Marley and David Rupp; her daughter Amy Rupp of Gering, brother Richard Yeager of Mitchell, brother Ted Yeager and wife Sherry of Gering, her brother-in-law George Rupp and wife Carry of St. Peters, MO, her sister-in-law Mary(Rupp) Holloway and husband Don of Fulton, MO; her beloved canine Howie. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families and extended family and friends.