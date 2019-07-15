Cheryl “Diane” Pride, 66, Oshkosh

Cheryl “Diane” Pride, 66, of Oshkosh, formerly of Lubbock, Texas, left this life the evening of July 11th, 2019, at Regional West Garden County Hospital to be with her Heavenly Father.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh with Rose Brassfield officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.

Memorials in Diane’s name can be made to the family to help defray costs (c/o Jim Earles PO Box 424, Oshkosh, NE 69154).

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Pride family.

Diane (called Annie by her family when growing up) was born to Homer and Gerena Byrd-Womack in Lubbock, TX on January 9, 1953. A “middle” child, she treasured older brother, Mike, as well as, younger brother, Terry. Earning a black belt in karate was one of the highlights of her life. Her fondest memories were of her Apache grandmother, Mertle May Womack, whom she lived with most of her life. Grandmother Womack lived to 113 years.

Diane graduated high school in Lubbock in 1971. Classes to earn her LPN were started in high school and finished through Texas Tech in 1972. Twenty-five to thirty years of her nursing career were served with the Lubbock State Supported Living Center where care was provided for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are medically fragile or had behavior problems. Following the Lubbock State Supported Living Center, she was employed by nursing homes in both Lubbock and Levelland. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lubbock.

Private marriage vows were exchanged with Jimmie Earles on December 1, 2012. Diane, who had never left the state of Texas, moved to Oshkosh with Jim in March of 2014. Diane’s great love of music, children and animals was well known.

Survivors include husband, Jimmie Earles, step-daughter and family Johanna Griffin of Sidney, sister-in-law Rose Brassfield, step-brother- in- law Daniel Lane, brother Mike Womack, nephews Shelby Womack and James Womack and families of Paris, TX. Nineteen Womack nieces and nephews and 3 step-nieces and nephews mourn her loss.

Diane was preceded in death by eight-month-old daughter, Aribell, parents Homer and Gerena Womack, grandmother Mertle Womack, brother Terry Lynn Womack and nephew Michael Wayne Womack.