Chester W. Shuster, 71, died Thursday, July 26, 2018 in Morrill County, Nebraska.

He was born February 22, 1947 in Marion, Ohio to Elton N. and Rubi I. (Dutton) Shuster.

He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in 1968. He was a member of the American Legion #584 in Marion, OH.

He is survived by his children, Chester W. (Tina) Shuster, Christie S.A. Shuster-Sayre, and Candy L. (Cory) Shuster-Bowden, all of Marion, OH. He is also survived by his mother, Rubi Loop of Marion, OH; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; brothers, Timothy (Nancy) Shuster, Elton (Ellen) Shuster, all of Marion, OH, Steven (Cindy) Shuster of Marysville, OH, and Paul (Belinda) Shuster of Caledonia, OH; and his sister, Karen Chevalier of Marion, OH. He was preceded in death by his father and his wife.

Graveside services with military rites will be held Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 1-5 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the Disabled American Veterans, 2710 N. 10th Street, VFW, Gering, Nebraska, 69341.