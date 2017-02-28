Christine A. Peters, 94, Scottsbluff

Christine A. Peters, 94, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Welcov in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2017 at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeff Heistch officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in care of King of Kings Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com

Christine Anna Burhman was born March 15, 1922 to George and Rose (Bleckwehl) Burhman in Stanton County, Nebraska, the oldest of nine children. She was baptized at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Pender, NE and later confirmed at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Pilger, NE.

Christine was united in marriage to Glen N. Peters on October 5, 1940 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer, NE. Five children were born to this union, Roy, Sandra, Donald, Jane and Allen. Jane died at birth. The family moved to Scottsbluff on April 1, 1959.

Survivors include her sons, Roy R. (Joy) Peters of Bridgeport, Donald D. (Jeanne) Peters of Mitchell and Allen L. (Patricia) Peters of Minatare; daughter, Sandra Stroud of Ft. Laramie, WY; ten grandchildren, Roland (Melinda) Peters, Brian (Lisa) Peters, Heath (Michelle) Peters, Wade (Stacey) Stroud, Shawn (Jilora) Stroud, Doug (Cheryl) Peters, Greg Peters, Jennifer (Tom) Brunzell, Kathy Peters and Shelley (Trevor) Votruba; 13 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; brothers, Leland Buhrman and Raymond (Judy) Buhrman; sisters in law, Audrey and Evelyn Buhrman; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen; daughter, Jane; son in law, Larry Stroud; great grandson, Dylan; brothers, Marvin, Harold and Clarence; sisters, Florence Lemm, Arlene Fuller and Norma Jean Buhrman; and sister in law, Marjorie.