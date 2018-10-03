Clara Bernice Schaneman, 91, Scottsbluff

Clara Bernice Schaneman, 91, of Scottsbluff went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her funeral service will be Saturday October 6, 2018, at 10AM at Salem Congregational Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Dale Brown officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Friends may visit from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Friday at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. Family viewing will be at 6:00 PM.

Clara was born May 4, 1927 in Scottsbluff. She was the second of eight children of Alex and Katherine Stricker. She attended school in the Scottsbluff area. As a lifetime member of Salem Congregational, she was baptized, confirmed, and married in the church.

On March 10, 1946 Clara married John Schaneman. To this union three sons were born. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was always available to help. She loved cooking and caring for her family.

Clara is survived by sons Jim (Diane), Marvin (Jane), and Clyde (Barb); grandchildren Laurie (Doug) Parker, Jaci (Ryan) Tessendorf, Jill (Scott) Richards, Grant (Robyn) Schaneman, Justin (Brandy) Schaneman, Andrea Stritzke, Lisa (Anthony) Brass, and Bart (Nammin) Schaneman ; 11 great grandchildren; sisters Evelyn Ott, Shirley Piester, Dorothy Schaneman, Joan Siegfried; and brother Larry Stricker.

She was preceded in death by her husband John; parents Alex and Katherine Stricker; sisters Hilda Gross and Jane Hoff; great grandson Jackson Thomas Brass.

Memorials may be directed to Salem Congregational Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Clara’s family would also like to extend their gratitude to Heritage Estates and to Mary Sue, Ronna, Rebecca, Tracey and Angi of Prairie Haven Hospice.