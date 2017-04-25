Clarence Schmidt, 85, Gering

Clarence Schmidt, 85 of Gering, Nebraska died Sunday, April 23, 2017 in Gering. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Gering with Pastor Seth Leypoldt presiding. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the church or to Cerebral Palsy. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Clarence was born June 8, 1931 to Jacob and Emile (Meier) Schmidt in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. After graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 1948, he was engaged in farming with his father. He served in the U.S. Army from March 1952 to March 1954. With an honorable discharge, he returned to Scottsbluff and went to work for Don Lynch Construction, Scotty’s Fruit and Produce and Frank Implement.

He married Wanda (Orr) Schmidt on August 20, 1961 and at that time went to work for the Great Western Sugar Company. In 1974, he returned to farming until 1989 when he decided to retire from farming and went to work again for Frank Implement. In 1995, he started working part-time for his brother Jerry Schmidt on his farm and then with his brother Don at his carpet store until he finally retired in 2013 at the age of 82.

He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Gering since 1961. He was also a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. He was a life member of the Elks Lodge and was active in the lodge for a number of years and received the Elk of the Year Award in 1982. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and putting jigsaw and crossword puzzles together. He was a fan of all Nebraska sports teams, the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos.

He is survived by his wife Wanda; son Darvin; sister Donna Leever, brothers Harry (Iris) Schmidt, Jerry (Jackie) Schmidt, Don (Claudette) Schmidt and Roland Schmidt; sister-in-law Elaine Schmidt and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Corey and Rick; brothers Edward, Walter and Reinhold; brother-in-law Jerry Leever and sisters-in-law Rita, Shirley and Marlene.