Cliff Meyer, 71, Mitchell

Cliff Meyer, 71, of Mitchell, NE, died Sunday, February 12, 2017 at the University of Colorado in Aurora, CO. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 10am on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Mitchell Berean Church with Pastor Giles Armstrong officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Clifford's honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time.

Cliff was born March 6, 1945 in Scottsbluff to Alex and Mary (Schneider) Meyer. He received his education and graduated from Morrill High School. A year after graduation, Cliff enlisted the US Army in 1965. He served in the 82nd Airborne from 1966-1967, and lastly the 173rd Airborne Brigade from 1967-1968 in Vietnam until he was honorably discharged in 1968 as an E5 Sgt.

Cliff worked as a general contractor in the valley after his military service until about 1984 when he became a Vet Rep for the Job Service until 1991 at which time he returned to being a contractor until his retirement.

Cliff was always very active with veterans. He enjoyed helping out where and when he could. He loved hunting, the mountains and was a great outdoorsman. He will be lovingly missed by his family and friends.

Cliff is survived by his wife Cheryl Meyer of Cheyenne, WY; children Carrie Meyer of Cheyenne, WY and Jake (Amanda) Meyer of Laramie, WY; grandchildren Cort Meyer, Christopher Nichols, Jordyn Nichols and Tristen Nichols; great granddaughter Zayla Nichols; and brothers Allen (Connie) Meyer, Denny (Debbie) Meyer and Tom Meyer.

His parents and daughter Lara Nichols preceded him in death.