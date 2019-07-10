Colleen Allen, 62, Haig

Colleen Allen, Age 62 of Haig, Nebraska died July 7th, 2019 at home. She was born January 26th, 1957 in Barstow, California, to Paul and Estelle (Searles) Allen.

She will be cremated and a memorial service planned by the family will be held at a later date. Survivors include her children, fourteen grandkids, one great grandchild, her five siblings, and her step-father.

She was preceded in death by two of her brothers, and her mother and father.

