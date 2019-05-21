Connie Gosset, Granbury, Texas

Connie Gossett passed away on May 14, 2019 at her home in Granbury, Texas. Her husband, Jim Gossett, was with her.

She is also survived by a daughter, Carol Lindell (wife of Blake Lindell), a son, Craig Gossett, her mother, Bertha Sandberg, her

brother Terry Sandberg (husband of Joanne Sandberg) and Emmett Lindell, her grandson. She is also survived by Julie (Sandberg)

Read (wife of Timothy Read), and Lori Sandberg, both nieces, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Connie was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 15, 1953 to Marvin and Bertha Sandberg. She graduated from the University of

Wyoming in 1975.

Connie’s life was conducted with decency, intelligence, common sense, and happiness. She was an amazing wife and mother and

the love, strength, resilience, and courage she demonstrated will continue to march forward, forever nourishing and enriching all

of those who were around her and knew her.

A visitation for Connie will take place at Wiley Funeral Home, 400 Highway 377 East, Granbury, TX, 76048 (817-573-3000) on

Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm. A celebration of her life will be held at Cantrell Funeral Home, 609 S. Walnut Street in

Kimball, NE, 69145 (308-235-3712) on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2 pm. Visitation there will be from 1 to 6 pm, Tuesday, May

21, 2019 at Cantrell Funeral Home. Connie will rest in the Kimball Cemetery.

Her family wishes to thank all of the gentle medical and dental professionals, caregivers, and medical transport teams whose

kindness, efficiency, and steadfast friendship sustained her during her valiant fight against cancer.