Connie Streeter, 67, Scottsbluff

Connie Streeter, 67 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Saturday, June 2, 2018 in her home after an extended illness.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Bayard Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the chapel. Memorials may be given to donor’s choice. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Connie was born on November 4, 1950 in Valentine, Nebraska to Bill and Dorothy Robinson. She moved to Bayard as a child graduating from Bayard High School. She went to Joseph’s Beauty College and was a cosmetologist until illness forced her retirement.

She married Terry Streeter on February 24, 1973 and they made their home in Scottsbluff. Together they had there only son, Dereck whom was a blessing from God.

She was a member of Monument Bible Church.

She is survived by her husband Terry; daughter Kelli Streeter of Texas; granddaughter Megan; grandson Cody Rancher of Texas; one great granddaughter Bailey; sisters Bonnie (Glen) Vavra, Leatha (Mike) Seaton; brother Roger (Nancy) Robinson and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Dereck in 1975, her parents, two brothers, one sister and one nephew.