Constance “Connie” Louise Jensen, 72, Morrill

Constance “Connie” Louise Jensen, 72 of Morrill, Nebraska passed away Friday, September 8, 2017 at her home.

At her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society. Tribute of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Connie was born on November 14, 1944 in Sidney, Nebraska. She was adopted by Clifford and Bernice (Taylor) Jensen. She attended the Sidney school, later Business School in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She worked in Respiratory Therapy for over 15 years at Western Nebraska General Hospital. She later worked at HHSS for 28 years as a social worker and retired.

She was a Master Gardner. She was a volunteer for over 15 years as the Horticultural Superintendent at the Scotts Bluff County Fair for 4-H and FFA. She volunteered in the community involvement flower gardens in the area. She also was a volunteer at the Farm and Ranch Museum for a number of years.

Connie enjoyed going to concerts, especially in Las Vegas. She was a kind person, willing to help anyone. She loved her three feline family members Tigger, Smokey and Kidder. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Connie is survived by her aunt Shirley Jensen; cousins and their families Janet (Harold) Kaus, Sandy Coleman, Joan (Jerry) Schneider, Cheryl Burbach, Pam (Jon) Leever, Bruce (Carol) Preston, Gail (Jim) Bass, Richard Jensen and Rodney Jensen and numerous extended family and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Jensen.