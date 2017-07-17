Constance Peetz Mangold, 90, Lincoln, passed away July 10, 2017. Born October 12, 1926 in Douglas, Wyoming to Everett and Myrtle (Dickinson) Copenhaver. Constance lived in Douglas until finishing high school and then graduated from nursing school at Presbyterian Hospital in Denver, Colorado. She worked as a registered nurse at Colorado General Hospital and at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver.

Married John Peetz, Jr. on November 26, 1947 in Denver. The couple moved to Omaha in September of 1948 for John to attend Creighton Law School. Constance worked as a private duty nurse and then at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Omaha. The couple then moved to Sidney, Nebraska in 1951 where their six children were raised. She worked as a private duty nurse, welfare case worker and then as a school nurse. She was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Altar Society Rummage House worker, and served on the St. Patrick’s School Board, girls 4-H leader for 7 years, chairman of the Cheyenne County Cancer Society for 4 years, co-founder of Sidney Birthright Chapter. Her greatest joy was her wonderful family.

Survived by sons, Jack (Natalie) Peetz, Lincoln, Dr. Mike (Dr. Shelley) Peetz, Greeley, CO, Jeffery (Sarah) Peetz, Lincoln; daughters, Rhonda Pepper, Lincoln, Judy (Dr. Bruce) Harms, Madison, WI; son-in-law, Larry (Judy) Taylor, AZ; step-children, Jane Mangold and Tom (Rose) Mangold, Kansas City, KS; grandchildren, Maggie and Matthew Taylor, Harrison Peetz, Joe, Elizabeth and John Peetz, Patrick Pepper, Jessica Fauss, Andrew, Monica and Alex Harms, Katy and Ally Peetz, Anne Johansen and Carly Weber; great-grandchildren, Sadie Jo and Max Fauss, Kate and Clara Pepper, Jack Weber and James Peetz.

Preceded in death by husband, John Peetz and husband, William Mangold, daughter, Cindy Taylor, son-in-law, Mike Pepper, infant daughter, Elizabeth, brother, Ross Copenhaver and an infant brother, Douglas Copenhaver.

Rosary: 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive with Msgr Liam Barr officiating.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1:00 p.m. Saturday August 26, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1039 14th Ave., Sidney, NE.

Memorials to Alexandra’s House, 638 W. 39th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64111, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1039 14th Ave, Sidney, NE 69162 or Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 South 45th, Omaha, NE 68198.

Holechek Funeral Home and Cremations in Sidney is assisting the family with local arrangements.