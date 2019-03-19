Corinne Marie “Cory” Miller fell asleep in Christ on Friday, March 15, 2019 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Cory fought her final battle with courage, compassion, and faith. She is deeply missed by her family and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Cremation has taken place. A memorial in Cory’s name has been established to Zion Evangelical Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Corinne was born in Scottsbluff on September 24, 1951 to Sam and Elsie (Schwindt) Jerger. She was raised on their farm south of Gering, attended Gering Valley School, and graduated from Gering High School in 1969. Cory attended Nebraska Western College (now WNCC) before starting her administrative assistant career at Regional West Medical Center.

She worked at the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, serving for a time as a uniformed document server. Cory moved on to the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office in the courthouse in Gering where she met Probation Officer Donald S. Miller. They married on July 21, 1984 at Zion Evangelical Church where Cory has been a lifelong member. They moved into their home in Gering that summer where they both nurtured their love of gardening continuously.

Cory had beautiful hands and put them to work as a gifted crafter. She spent much time creating clay sculptures and attending craft fairs with Don. She worked at Platte Valley Vac & Sew in recent years, where she honed her sewing skills and enjoyed creating lovely wearables, wall hangings, and quilts, some of which she sold, but most of which she presented as cherished gifts to family and friends. She and Don loved camping and the outdoors and Cory always brought along her sewing machine on their trips. She fought Parkinson’s disease in recent years, but met the challenge courageously.

Cory is survived by her husband, Don; brother, Tim (Colleen) Jerger of Scottsbluff; sister, June (Mike) Cahill of Loveland, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Evans of Bismarck, North Dakota and Liana Miller of Jamestown, North Dakota; three nieces; and her furry companions, Libby Beth and Maggie May.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a nephew.