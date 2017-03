Corky Greenough, age 83, of Lusk, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday morning at the Niobrara Health and Life Center in Lusk.

Funeral service will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 18th, at the 4-H Multipurpose Building – Niobrara County Fairgrounds in Lusk.

A memorial has been established to Lusk Senior Center or the Niobrara Health and Life Center in Lusk.

Pier Funeral Home in Lusk, Wyoming is in charge of the funeral arrangements.