Craig William Mackie, 30, formerly of Scottsbluff

Craig William Mackie, 30, of Springfield, MO, formerly of Scottsbluff, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his residence.

Born July 3, 1988 in Scottsbluff, Craig came home to his adoring parents, Patricia Schmall Mackie and Gail Francis Mackie, Jr. and his big sister, Kiley Mackie. Almost immediately, they noticed his deeply contemplative spirit, extraordinary creative talent, and ultimately loving soul.

From grade school at Lincoln Heights Elementary through graduation at Scottsbluff High School in 2007, Craig exercised his gifts countless times—frustrating many of his teachers with his sarcastic and quirky humor—and used them to touch countless people throughout his life.

Craig grew up as an active member in Zion Evangelical Church where he was confirmed and participated in Awana, youth group and praise team. He spent many weeks during his summers helping out and attending Camp Rock as well. While in high school, Craig also completed a pastoral internship and traveled to Mexico with the youth group to help build a house for a family in need.

Throughout Craig’s years in school, he found multiple avenues through which his creative talents could soar. Early in grade school, Craig began winning contests for his free-form art, which became a life-long hobby and consistent source of joy and comfort throughout his life. In grade school and middle school, Craig participated in several Destination Imagination teams that each received multiple honors. In high school, Craig participated in show choir, musicals, plays, National Honor Society, and hundreds of speech competitions; in each instance the awards stacked up, culminating in a State Championship for Duet Acting his junior year and the lead role in the One-Act Play his senior year.

Despite his many accolades, Craig still managed to keep what perhaps became his greatest talent a special secret until his last few years in Scottsbluff before college. From early middle school onward, in the quite of his basement sanctuary Craig had been plucking away at his first guitar and writing music in his head that one day just came bursting out like the gift from God it truly was.

Craig further honed his ability for lyrical and creative writing composition as an English Major at Drury University in Springfield. While in college, he also became a member of a Bible group called “Authentic,” played his guitar and sang with the praise team at the Front Porch Church, and played his guts out with the Ultimate Frisbee League. Craig also continued writing songs and began playing at coffee houses.

From there, Craig’s rolling stone spirit took him all across the country, with stops in places reaching as far as Denver, CO, Portland, OR, and even Kenai, AK where he lived in an old log-cabin homestead with his sister and brother-in-law.

Ever the Renaissance man, Craig’s travels often included another of his main passions: FOOD! His intense love for good BBQ and learned skill by the stove combined perfectly with his desire to help others. For just a taste, imagine Craig living on an undeveloped mountain side cooking for lumberjacks by driving a four-wheeler down to the creek to collect water, to Craig cooking for a homeless shelter where the stories he told demonstrated the multiple lives he saved with not only his food, but with the loving soul he poured into each bite.

Even so, the three common threads in everything Craig loved were friends, music and adventure. With guitar in hand, Craig created music for his family and friends that bore out all his insight, creativity, and love—stories he experienced personally and stories he saw in the world.

If he saw a cliff to climb, he wanted to climb it. If he saw an ocean to swim in, he wanted to ride the waves. And most important, if he saw a person in need, he wanted to help them.

Survivors include Craig’s mother, Patricia Schmall Mackie; father, Gail Francis Mackie, Jr.; sister, Kiley Mackie and her husband, Marcus Condreay, of Denver, CO.

Craig was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herman Schmall, Esther Schmall, Gail Mackie, Sr., and Catherine Mackie; and aunt, Marsha Schmall.