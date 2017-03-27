Curtis E. Brown, 89, Kimball

Curtis E. Brown, 89, of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Carla Gunn officiating. Burial will be in the Kimball Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be given by Kimball VFW Post #2243. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time on the day of the funeral.

Curtis Eben (Red) Brown was born Nov 15, 1927 in Evansville, IN to James Harvey Brown and Lillian Blanche (Cotton) Brown. He was the youngest of seven children: James H Jr, Lillian G, Bert Franklin, Elsie Lea, Laretta E, and Harry M. Brown. Curtis graduated from Central High School in Evansville. He served in the United States Navy during WW11.

He then moved to Sterling CO and worked for Burlington Northern Railroad before going to work for Superior Oil Company, moving him to Kimball, NE. Mobile Exxon purchased Superior and moved him to Montana before he retired in 1986, then moving back to Kimball. Curtis worked at Park Terrace for several years following his retirement from Mobile Exxon. On May 27, 1956 he married Jacqueline Joyce Gentry. Curtis loved bowling, playing pool and cards, golf, and watching sports. He coached both of his sons in Little League baseball, was one of the first members of the Eagles Club, and an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

He loved spending time with his family and was totally devoted to his wife! He will be missed by all for his kind, caring, fun-loving nature!

Survivors include his wife of Kimball, daughter Susan R.Gierhan of Kearney and her husband Randy Smith; her children Jonathan Gierhan and wife Sarah and their twins Ava and Isabelle all of Kearney and her daughter Jenny Gierhan of Lincoln, NE. Son Jerome K. Brown and wife Nancy, his daughter Tiffani Floyd and husband Steve, and their children Garrett and Bailee all of McPherson Kansas, Trisha Langteau and her daughter Nevaeh of Rohnert, CA, Toni Schlager and her husband Jared or Las Vegas, NV, Daughter-in-law Tiffany Brown of Chadron and her children Jaelyn and Theron all of Chadron, Austin Brown of Lincoln,NE., and Trey Brown of Gretna, brother-in-law Gary Gentry and wife Marlene, Peetz, CO., and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his son Robert Gentry Brown and his son-in-law, Michael.