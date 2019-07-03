Curtis “Kirby” Hain, 88

Curtis “Kirby” Hain, age 88, gained his angel wings on July 1, 2019. Funeral services for Curtis “Kirby” Hain will be held on Friday, July 5, at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm with the service following at 2:00 pm. Graveside blessings will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff.

A memorial fund has been established in lieu of flowers. Donations can be sent to Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel or any member of the Hain family.

Curt was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on February 4, 1931. He attended school in the Lake Alice Community and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and served most of his service time in Japan. After returning to the Scottsbluff area, he married Alice Mae Lundgren. They became the proud parents of 6 children—Deb, Pam, Daryl, Larry, Tina, and Curt Jr.

After the Army, Curt returned to the Scottsbluff area and worked at the Gambles Store on Broadway. He was later promoted to Manager and transferred first to Englewood, Colorado, then Sterling, Colorado, and eventually Alliance, Nebraska. Curt and Alice put down roots in Alliance by purchasing the Gambles franchise. All of the children finished their schooling at Alliance High School.

Curt was experienced in numerous other endeavors. He became a pilot in the late 1960s and had many stories to tell of people he helped by flying them to their destinations. He served as a volunteer and eventually full-time fireman and EMT for the Alliance Fire Department. After he relocated to the Denver area in 1986, he spent many years as a driver for a mobility company. That is when he acquired the nickname “Kirby.” He used to joke about driving “old people” around until he retired on his 75th birthday in 2006.

His proudest roles were probably those of husband, father, grandpa, camp director, mentor, financier, and so many other titles that align with being a family man. Whether it be a weekend or extended trip to Canada, the family camping and fishing trips instilled family values that have been carried forward by his and Alice’s children.

Curt is survived by his children, Deb McKenney (Mike Vespaziani), Pam Hain, Larry Hain (Ellen Wolfe), Tina Classen (Terry Classen), Curt Hain, Jr. (Ginger Sickels), thirteen grandchildren, and a growing number of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice, his son Daryl, parents Raymond and Violet Hain, his sister Virginia Holmes (Dale), and his brother Marion Cecil Hain.

