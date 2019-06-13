Services for Cynthia (Cindy) Luz will be Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 1pm at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering with Father Mike McDonald officiating. Cynthia went to be with her father on June 10th after a long struggle with cancer.

Cindy was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on March 16, 1972 to Virginia and Joe Luz. She attended most of her schooling in Scottsbluff and graduated in 1990 at Teen Challenge Christian Academy in Sundance, Wyoming.

Cindy worked various jobs which mostly involved customer service which she excelled at. She was known for her contagious smile and vibrant personality. Always willing to go above and beyond for the people she cared for.

The love of her life was her youngest son, Orlando Camargo-Luz who was born in March 2004.

Survivors include many family, friends, and extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Delrisa Luz-Janis, and her father Joe Luz as well as her grandparents.

A memorial has been established for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com