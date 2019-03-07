Dale Duane Settles, 94, Mitchell

Dale Duane Settles, 94, of Mitchell, entered the heavenly phase of his life on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. His funeral service will be 10 am Monday, March 11, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Mitchell, NE with Pastor Joseph Schumacher officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell from 3 pm to 6 pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale’s honor be made in care of the Dale and Doris Settles Scholarship Fund or to the Mitchell United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Dale’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com.

The eldest of five children, Dale was born in Lucas, KS to Harvey and Lucy (Naylor) Settles on March 28, 1924. The family moved to the Panhandle of Nebraska before Dale was two years old. He grew up on the family farm east of Mitchell and graduated from Sunflower High School in 1942. In 1944 he married the love of his life, Doris Rose Richardson. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage before Doris’s passing in 2012. Dale and Doris spent their working careers together building their business, Settles Plumbing and Heating. Dale truly enjoyed his plumbing, heating, air conditioning, pump and windmill business. He commented many times after retirement that he sure missed doing a good day’s work for the many great people he met and befriended through the business.

Dale was an active church and community member, always among the first to volunteer for fundraisers and projects and often serving on numerous committees for extended periods of time. He was a lifelong member of The United Methodist Church and served as Sunday School Superintendent and teacher for over forty years; he was also a youth fellowship leader and started the adult Sunday School class. He was a 50 year member of the Mitchell Kiwanis Club. He was involved in Masons, Shriners, Platte Valley Plumbers Association, YMCA, Sunflower Historical Society, The Farm & Ranch Museum, Mitchell Volunteer Fire Department, Mitchell City Board of Public Works and Mitchell School Board. One of his proudest accomplishments was his work on the committee to build the new Mitchell Care Center which he called home for the past few years.

Dale is survived by his son Steve; daughters and their spouses Margaret and Bob Lashley, Colleen and Allen Fegler and Shirley and Larry Blehm. “Grandpa Dale” is also survived by Scot (Stephanie), Kraig (Jill), Joel (Krista), Kristen (Kurt), Brian (Gina) and Jenny (Matt). He felt blessed and often praised the Lord for the special gift of great grandchildren: Addison, Maddison, Kylie, Colton, Kaylee, Wyatt, Penelope, Eleanor, Elliot, Owen, Tayler (Liz), Shayleigh, Taytom, Tristen, Lindsey, Lauren and Olivia. He is also survived by brother J.D.; sisters Donna Brewer and Bonnie McNees; sister-in-law Alta Settles and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends.

Dale’s family awaiting him in the life enteral are his wife Doris, parents, parents-in-law Barney and Mable Richardson, brother Bob, siblings-in-law Harry McNees, Bob Brewer, Janice Settles and great granddaughter Katy. Additionally, a heavenly throng of extended family members and friends are with him as he begins his heavenly life, a life he strived for and talked about throughout his earthly existence.

Dale was proud and thankful to have been a Christian his entire life. He used every opportunity to share the good news of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.