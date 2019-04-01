Dale Edward Hittner, 87, Mitchell

Dale Edward Hittner, 87, of Mitchell, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the Med Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Vince Parsons and Fr. Gerald Harr as Celebrants. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery with military honors rendered by the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home from 4-6 pm with a Rosary Service at 6 pm at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale’s honor be made in care of St. Agnes School Foundation. Online condolences may be made by viewing Dale’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Dale was born on June 14, 1931 in Platte Center, Nebraska to Conrad and Maureen Hittner. He grew up in Columbus, Nebraska. Dale joined the Navy in 1951 and returned to Omaha in 1954 where he met his future wife Estella Stevens. They were joined in matrimony on June 25, 1955. Dale completed his degree in Electrical Engineering at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska in May of 1960. Dale worked in the Trust Department in Omaha until he was recruited by Scottsbluff National Bank in Scottsbluff, Nebraska in 1975. He retired after founding the Trust Department at Platte Valley National Bank. He loved woodworking, building projects, and working in the yard. Of course, he loved to golf!

Dale was a member of St. Agnes Parish and volunteered on the board of the church in addition to the School Foundation as Treasurer. He actively participated in the renovation and remodel of the church. His faith was a vital part of his daily life. He was also a member of the Elks Club and Lions Club for many years.

He is survived by his four daughters, Lynn (Jack) Gadzala of Two Rivers, Wisconsin; Cynthia (Jim) Cannia of Mitchell, Nebraska; Kimberly and Susan Hittner of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and his grandchildren, Laura Gadzala (Nick Schoeps) of Portland, Oregon; Jennifer Gadzala of Port Hueneme, California; Melissa Gadzala of Madison, Wisconsin; and Anthony Cannia of Mitchell, Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Estella, his siblings, Don, David and Connie, parents and grandparents.