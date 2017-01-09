Dale Gerald Prickett, 75, Scottsbluff

Dale Gerald Prickett, 75, of Scottsbluff, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. His memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Dale’s honor be made in care of Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Dale was born to Orlando and Sara (Bullock) Prickett at their home west of Minatare, NE. He graduated from Minatare High School in 1960 and served 6 years in the Army National Guard being honorably discharged in 1969.

Dale and his brother Chet started Prickett Brothers Construction and built houses all over Scotts Bluff County. He continued as a carpenter for Kenny Deans and Paul Reed Construction until he retired in 2005.

Dale married Judy Allen on Feb 12, 1965 and to this union was born 3 children. He then later married Twila Stull on June 4, 1986. Dale was an excellent husband, father, grandfather and friend and an accomplished highly respected carpenter.

Dale is survived by his wife Twila; children Jeff (Linda) Prickett of Roy, UT, Jerri (Jerry) Allen of Mitchell, Doug Prickett of Wellington, KS, Brett Fields of Evanston, WY, Donnell Buckley of Lincoln, NE, and Lisa (Dave) Geil of Casper, WY; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

His parents, brother Chet, sister in law Nancy and bother in law Maurice all preceded him in death.