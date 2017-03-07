Dale Thomas Nerud, 66, Scottsbluff

Dale Thomas Nerud, 66, of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. His funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Grace Chapel in Scottsbluff with Pastor Bruce Peterson officiating. Interment will follow at Chimney Rock Cemetery south of Bayard. Friends may call on Wednesday from 5-7pm at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Dale’s honor be made in care of Scotts Bluff County 4-H. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com

Dale was born on March 21, 1950 to Tom and Betty Nerud. He was raised on a ranch in Bayard, Nebraska. Dale has 3 younger siblings; Linda, Myla, and Frank.

Dale started his education in a time of riding horses to school at District 50, near Chimney Rock. He attended High School in Bayard, Nebraska where he made many friends during his years of high school rodeo. He later went on to Chadron State College. But his fond memories of life with his family on the ranch drew him back. Not only was he able to make a livelihood from ranching, but he gained many friendships along the way. Those friendships steered him in the direction of Ranch Realty where he worked side-by-side with his father. He later became a founding member of a successful Real Estate Firm.

Dale loved hunting. He enjoyed numerous hunting trips with his brother, son and his grandson. He made lasting memories in his latest trip to Africa, hunting plains game, with his brother, niece, and friend. Dale also loved the Rubber Check Race, the fast horses and the THRILL! Because of his willingness to help and mentor others, he became a well-known member of the community. Dale treasured spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed.

Dale is survived by his wife Becky Nerud; his son and daughter-in-law Joe and Mary Nerud; daughters Erin Lewis and Kate Preston; grandchildren Wyatt Nerud and Emily Nerud; sisters Linda (Mac) Norman and Myla (Kevin) Bornhoft and brother Frank (Lori) Nerud and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Betty Nerud, and nephew, Dylan Nerud.