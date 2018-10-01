Dallas L. Criner, 79, Scottsbluff

Dallas L. Criner, 79, of Scottsbluff, died Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. Closed casket visitation will be held from 1-4 PM on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Memorials may be given to the family for a designation at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Dallas was born August 6, 1939 at Fairbury, Nebraska to George W. and Golda Leona (Skillin) Criner. He graduated with the Class of 1957 from Endicott High School. He enlisted in the United States Marines on Feb. 28, 1958 and served until his honorable discharge on December 22, 1959. He returned to the De Witt, Nebraska area where he worked as a Sheriff’s Deputy for several years and started his family. He later moved to Wymore, Nebraska and then to Endicott where he met and later married Jan. Dallas drove truck for Stanton’s and worked in a brickyard until moving to Scottsbluff. He worked for Masek’s and later NTC until his retirement. Dallas enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Husker football, Dallas Cowboys, and watching Nascar. In his earlier years, he enjoyed camping and fishing.

Dallas is survived by his wife Jan of Scottsbluff; sons Dwayne T. (Stacy) Rick of Scottsbluff, Matt (Nancy) Criner of Marysville, KS, and Mark (Greta) Criner of Seward, NE; step-sons Scot Dale of Colorado Springs, CO and Mike Dale of Chicago, Illinois; daughter Tammy (Dan) Hempe of Florida; twelve grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brothers Don (Connie) Criner of Douglas, WY and Deb (Eileen) Criner of Scottsbluff; sister Jan (Joe) Troxel of Fairbury, NE; nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Dallas was preceded in death by his parents.