Damon Xzavier Garza, Infant, Scottsbluff

Damon Xzavier Garza was born and passed into the arms of Jesus on January 17, 2017 at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Left to mourn his early departure are his parents Santos “Sonny” Garza III and Nicole Kittelman; half-brother Andy Garza; grandparents Santos Garza, Jr. (Bridgett Timmons), James Kittelmann, and Shawna Kittelmann; great-grandparents Santos Escamilla, Regina Vela de Garza, Dominga Prune de Martinez, and Gary and Jeannie Tyree; aunts Regina Garza (Dominic Lavato), Monica Garza, and Kassandra Garza; uncles Sheldon Gibbons Gonzalez, Jaylon Gibbons Gonzalez, Gabriel Garza, Tyler Kittelmann (Nisha Bowman), and Brandon Kittelmann; numerous other relives and friends of the family.

Loved ones who have preceded Damon in death are great-grandparents Manuel Martinez, Bob and Vicki Kittelmann, grandmother Rosalinda Garza, and infant uncle Timothy Kittelmann.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sonny and Nicole at PO Box 30, Bayard, NE 69334. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

In accordance with family wishes, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel in Scottsbluff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sonny and Nicole at PO Box 30, Bayard, NE 69334. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com