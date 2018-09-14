Dan Rowan, 83, Gurley

Dan Rowan, 83, of Gurley passed away on Wednesday, September 12th in Loveland, Colorado.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 18th in the First United Methodist Church in Sidney with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating.

Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 1 to 7 p.m. with family present from 4 to 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to the First United Methodist Church or the Gurley Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at www.GehrigStittChapel.com.

A complete obituary will be provided when available

Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation services is in charge of Dan’s care and funeral arrangements.