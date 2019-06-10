Dana A. Wurdeman, 68, Scottsbluff

Dana A. Wurdeman, age 68, of Scottsbluff made his final trip on this earth to be with his beloved Lord and Savior on May 30, 2019. After a lung transplant in June of 2015, with numerous complications and several hospitalizations, he climbed those final stairs to Heaven. He had said that is was so peaceful there.

Dana was the second oldest of seven children born to Alfred and Evelyn (Rosendahl) Wurdeman, in Columbus, Nebraska September 14, 1950. Dana’s passion and experience in the fields of agriculture and livestock brought him to western Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County in 1976 at the young age of 26 to work for a cousin of his, Lynn Wurdeman. Shortly after he came to Scottsbluff, his brothers followed him out here one by one. Of course, the job with Lynn involved the farming industry. He also worked for Raymond Strey and Dr. Barnwell. He then accepted a job with Kister Farms in 1986. He loved feeding the livestock and farming the land so much, he was with Kister Farms for over 30 years. Even after he couldn’t tend to any livestock or farm ground anymore, he still was a mentor to his brother, son, friends and fellow co-workers Rich and Frank, and many fellow farmers. Friends and family were always calling him or stopping in to see him and get advice on which tractor would be the one to purchase, to repairs on the tractor, or a simple thing like what size bolt was needed. Dana would even drive 25 miles to check his brother’s cattle just last summer. Dana loved every minute of it.

Even though Dana’s love of the land was strong, the love for his family was even stronger. He always found time for 4-H activities, to going to football games, or even concerts at his children’s schools when they were younger. Also, giving them rides in the tractors was joy to him. He taught all three of them to work hard, be kind, honest, true to yourself, and the love of the Lord. Even a daughter through marriage only called him “dad.”

What really stole Dana’s heart is when the Grandchildren arrived. He was there every moment he could to be a part of their lives: from picking the oldest (who is 8) up from school once a week and taking her for ice cream or a happy meal at McDonalds; he also found the strength to go to the zoo with one of them or read a book to one or more of them; to even just holding them and loving them. His greatest time with the Grandchildren was simply sitting and watching them. You could just see the twinkle in his eyes and love right from his heart for these children. He was an awesome Papa!! Even the two oldest grandchildren, ages 26 and 24 years old, could make him burst out laughing. He loved them all and that love was equally returned by them.

Even though Dana worked long, hard hours every day of his life, he always managed to make time to help a family member, friend, or just an acquaintance. He wouldn’t hesitate to take the loader or one of the tractors and dig someone out after a snowstorm, to repairing a road that had washed out. They used to call him “their Life Saver”. He was generous to a fault.

Dana was a loving, caring husband, father and dad, Grandfather (Papa), Great Grandfather (Great Papa), brother, and friend to many around him. He was an amazing man and will be missed by all. From Doctors and Nurses, to the Friends he made in Nebraska, Colorado, Texas, and as far as California. He fought long and hard for many years to be here with his loved ones a little while longer. With his will to Live and his strong faith in the Lord, God granted his wish. A special thanks to all those that prayed for Dana and Doctor Maureen Ghani, a special friend, for helping God grant Dana’s wish come true.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Cindy; children Brandi (Justin) Brunz, Ashley Wallace, Ethan (Raquel) Wurdeman all of Gering, and Danelle Bailey of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Brooklyn and Jaxon Brunz of Gering, Kyleigh Wilson of Gering, Skyler (Keota) Sullivan of Torrington, WY, Shelby Sullivan of Scottsbluff, Payton Pickering of Scottsbluff; great-grandchildren Havlee Sullivan, Braylei Doty, and Brixxtyn (Scooter) Sullivan (his little football buddy) all of Scottsbluff, Zyniah and Freya Sullivan of Torrington, WY; siblings Trent (Diane) Wurdeman of Riverton, WY, Jon (Sally) Wurdeman of Mitchell, Ann (Dave) Lippert of Plano, TX, Gregg (Hope) Wurdeman of Bayard, and Neal (Elly) Wurdeman of Lusk, WY; brother-in-law Willy Osten of Columbus, NE; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Laura and Wayne Hubbard of Mitchell, NE; Burdette (Sonja) Kister who was like a father to Dana of Scottsbluff; numerous nieces and nephews that he watched grow up; and several extended family members.

Preceding him in death were his mother and father, sister Myra Osten, maternal and paternal grandparents, father and mother-in-law Clarence and Katherine Buxman, and a cousin Lynn Wurdeman.

In remembrance of Dana, services will be held at Zion Evangelical Church, Scottsbluff at 10:30am on Thursday June 13, 2019 with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any cards or monetary gifts be sent to the Wurdeman family at 210266 County Road C, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Any monetary gifts acquired will be donated to Zion Evangelical Church and the Lung Transplant Foundation at UCH in Denver, CO., to assist other families.