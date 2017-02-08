Dani Leigh Ysac, infant daughter

Miss Dani Leigh Ysac was born into the arms of Jesus on January 20, 2017. Our precious angel is dancing with angels in heaven. She will be forever missed but we take comfort in knowing that her life is absolutely perfect and pain free.

Dani Leigh is survived by her parents DJ and Brandi (Staman) Ysac, her sister Tianna Debus, her brothers Teegan, Tate, and Trenton Debus. Maternal grandparents Tam and Paula Staman, Judy Staman paternal grandparents Daniel Ysac and Janice and Mark Staman as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members.

A service will be held in Dani Leigh’s honor on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:00am at Mitchell Berean church.

