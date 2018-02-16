Daniel “Danny” Lee Staman, 70, Scottsbluff

Daniel “Danny” Lee Staman, 70, in the presence of family and friends, was called to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning, February 14, 2018. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, February 19, 2018 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Danny was born May 31, 1947 to Ray Daniel and Lola (Johnson) Staman. Danny was raised by his grandparents, E.B. and Theckla Staman, in the Lake Alice area after the death of his father. He attended and graduated from Scottsbluff Senior High School in 1966 and following high school attended the junior college in Scottsbluff.

Danny began working at Swift & Company where he was a meat processor for several years before beginning a career as a truck driver. He was an owner-operator driving first for Associated Grocers in Gering and then for Nebraska Transport Company.

Danny married Vivian Friedlan in 1967 and to this union two sons were born, Mark and Corey. He later married the love of his life, Brenda Starkell, on September 28, 1979.

Danny was a hard-worker but was also passionate about spending time with his family. He greatly enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, camping, boating and shooting. Danny was a life-time member of the NRA and had a passion for firearms and shooting sports. He was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church and recently received his 50-year pin. His faith in Jesus was undeniable and he frequently and freely shared his beliefs with others – he never met a stranger.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda of Scottsbluff; children, Mark (Janice) Staman of Scottsbluff and Corey (Mitzi) Staman of Clayton, NC; grandchildren, Daniel Ysac, Seth Netherland, Hunter Staman, Chase Staman and Madeline Staman; and his faithful friend and companion, “Buddy”. He is also survived by sister, Alyce (Allen) Randall of Minatare; sisters-in-law, Terry (Charlie) Pratt of Rapid City, SD and Roxie (Steve) Harrison of Gillette, WY; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Danny was preceded in death by his parents.