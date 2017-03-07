Daniel Elston Kinnison, 93, Kimball

Daniel Elston Kinnison, 93 of Kimball, Nebraska died Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Kimball County Manor.

Dan was born February 6, 1924 on a farmstead in Weld County, Colorado to Daniel Calvin and Nellie (Young) Kinnison. He entered the U.S. Army Air Corps on March 20, 1944 and served during World War II, from which he was honorably discharged on October 27, 1945. Dan learned to fly after returning from the service in WWII.

He farmed and ranched in Colorado, and married Shirley Wood on June 1, 1952 in Egbert, Wyoming. They moved to Kimball in 1953 and sold farm machinery (Oliver & Massey Harris). They ran a repair shop and a farm & industrial store for several years. After closing it, he started Prestige Manufacturing where they manufactured

post-hole diggers, ditch-cleaners, fence-cleaners and tractor sun-shields. They had the reputation that if anyone could repair it – Prestige could. He served on most of the boards in Kimball: Airport Authority, Chamber of Commerce and City Council, Board of Trustees for the Methodist Church, served on the Executive Board for the Boy Scouts of Long’s Peak Council and was the last surviving charter member of the Rotary Club (which he participated in many worthwhile activities.) The club meant a great deal to him.

Dan is survived by his wife Shirley; daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Doug Shaw of Bushnell; son and daughter-in-law James and Suzanne Kinnison of Ankara, Turkey; grandchildren Cory and Jen Shaw of Kimball and great grandchildren: Katlyn, Kyle, Kloey, Karson and Kamryn; brother LaVern Kinnison of Moscow, ID;

sisters Nellie Holsipple of Cucamonga, CA, Florence Haug of Torrington, WY, Dorthy Alexander of Lincoln, CA and Lillian Bondell of Gladstone, ND and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Edith Haines and grandson Andy Shaw.